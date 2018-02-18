King Promise gets philanthropic on vals day

Award winning singer and performer, Gregory Promise Bortey Newman, with stage name ‘King Promise’ decided to get all philanthropic on the day of love by spending most of his Valentine’s Day with inmates at the New Life Children’s Home located in his neighborhood at Nungua after donating to them.

The ‘Selfish’ hit-maker paid the visit with his management team, Legacy Life Entertainment where together they donated various items to the orphanage as a way of giving back to society. This act reaffirms the philanthropic nature of the artiste as he embarked on a similar move during his birthday late last year.

While many may have expected the love-song maestro who is taunted by many as the ladies’ man to spend Valentine’s Day in another fashion, King Promise once again demonstrated where his true love lies and spent the day with the deprived children.

The donation which was supported by King Promise, Legacy Life Entertainment and MM Homes saw the institution receive of the various items including; Toiletries, Boxes of Indomie Noodles, Tins of Milo and evaporated Milk, Sugar, Biscuits, toffees, Fruit Juice, bags of Rice, cooking oil, Tomato Paste, Eggs, Purified Drinking Water, Kids Books among others.

He also presented an envelope containing an undisclosed amount of Money to support the operations of the Children’s Home.

King Promise lamented on his inspiration; “All my life I have always wanted to help kids realize their dreams, looking back to that young Nungua boy who had a dream to make the world a better place through music, I have always kept with me where I hail and the promise I made to myself. Now if by God’s will I’m realizing that dream, I would want to share it with other kids, especially the deprived ones to inspire them to never stop dreaming. I want them to feel loved and to know that someone cares; and what better day to do it than the day of love.”

After the donation King Promise performed his chart-topping singles, ‘Oh Yeah’ and ‘Selfish’ to the amusement of the kids. He also danced with them and left them with words of encouragement about never giving up, always believing and working towards their dreams. He urged them to never let their status stand in their way and be always prepared to face every challenge life throws at them. He ended by advising them to take their relationship with God seriously and always be prayerful.

King Promise recently placed Ghana on the global stage after his hit single ‘Selfish’ took the number one spot on the popular UAB Show on Rinse FM in the UK. He is currently working on a new single which is set to be released in the coming weeks.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM