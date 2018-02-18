Twum eyes more goals with IK Start in Norway

Ghana midfielder Isaac Twum has admitted his happiness after scoring his debut goal for IK Start in a 5-0 drubbing of Arendal IF during a friendly on Friday.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Norwegian side from Inter Allies last November, aims at repeating that feat when the league resumes next month.

“I’m very happy to score my first goal for Start. The other players created an opening for me so that I could shoot,” Twum told his club’s website.

“It was a nice shot and I hope to score more in the league when it starts next month.

“It was an okay match. We took a bit in the first place when we played 3-4-3. But in the second half, when we switched to 4-3-3, which we are used to, I think we played well,” he added.

Twum is expected to play his debut league game against Tromso on opening day of the Norwegian top-flight on March 11 for Start, who gained promotion to the top-flight from the first division last season.

Twum made his debut appearance for Ghana against Saudi Arabia in an international friendly last October. He was also the captain of the Black Stars B squad that won the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations.

Source: BBC