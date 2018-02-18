Wanlov Kubolor names daughter after Ebony

Musician Wanlov the Kubolor has named his newborn baby girl after late dancehall songstress Ebony Reigns.

The musician in a post on social media to the late songstress, whose birthday was on February 16, said he is hopeful his daughter, Ebony Akosua Mansa, grows to radiate the level of strength the late songstress had while she was alive.

In a way to mark Ebony Reigns’ birthday, her managers and record label Rufftown Records released a latest single titled ‘Kokonsa Police’ which has since been making waves on radio.

Ghanaian dancehall artist-Ebony Reigns died during the early hours of Friday, February 9, on her way to Accra after visiting her mother in the Brong Ahafo Region.