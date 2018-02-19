Captain Koda’s aide drops out of NPP race

The deputy director of Operations for Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) Williams Agyei (Paa Willie) who declared his interest in the 2nd Vice Chairmanship race of the NPP in the Greater Accra region has dropped out of the race.

It is unclear the reasons behind the decision by the special assistant to the security capo Captain Koda.

In a statement, Mr. Agyei said: “I am very grateful for the overwhelming support given to me in my bid to contest for the Greater Accra 2nd Vice Chairmanship position. I want to say a big thank you to friends in the media, AFAG, old student groups, serial callers, my graphic designers, and Constituency Chairmen and Youth organizers.

“To my campaign managers and financers, I know this would come as a big blow. There comes a time when one must sacrifice his personal interest for the general good. My decision to contest in the above stated position has been rescinded for reasons beyond my control. Thank you for the support and love shown me!”.

Below are some of the roles Paa Willie has played in the NPP

Core Member (Dr. Bawumia’s Pink Sheet Team-2012 Election Petition). Security Officer for Inner Perimeter (the swearing-in and inauguration of the 5th President of the 4th Republic-2017). NPP Agent Assigned to Buck Press (Ballot Printing Exercise for Election 2016). Deputy Director of Operations (Alliance For Accountable Government, AFAG 2011 to date). Coordinator (Project One Hundred Kicks for Election 2016). Special Operations (Office of John Boadu 2014 to 2017). Member NPP National Youth Wing, Events Planning Committee (2014 to 2016). Staff (National Research And Communication Office under Perry Okudzeto). Resource Person (National Training for Constituency Communication Officers on Tablet Project). Officer (NPP National Collation Centre 2012). First Constituency Youth Organiser, Npp Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency (2013 to February 2017). Former Member (University of Cape Coast TESCON-2009). Member (NPP National Communication Team 2012). Member (NPP Greater Accra Communication Team 2012). Executive Member (Former Weija Constituency Youth Wing 2009 to 2012). Member (Former Weija Constituency Communication Team 2009 to 2012). Acting Communication Officer (Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency 2012). Campaign Team Member (Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency-2012). Polling Agent (2012 Biometric Registration Exercise, 40 Days).

