E/R: Man, 40, arrested for stealing 40 cartons of cigarettes

The New Juaben Municipal Police command in the Eastern Region has arrested a 40-year-old man, Emmanuel Boateng, for allegedly stealing 40 cartons of Cigarettes worth GH¢39.000.00.

Boateng who lives in Koforidua works as a sales executive at Nkawkaw for Safe Gold Trading Ventures limited, a Cigarettes distribution company.

The complainant, Frank Onyinah Sefah, CEO of the company noticed significant shortfalls in sales but the accused kept providing tangible reasons.

That notwithstanding, The CEO of the company became suspicious and accompanied the accused to the sales outlet at Nkawkaw to ostensibly take stock where it was detected 40 cartons of the Cigarettes worth GH¢39.000.00 could not be accounted for.

He lodged a complaint at the Police leading to the arrest of the accused person. He admitted to embezzling proceeds of the product during his caution statement to Police.

He has since been put before Koforidua Circuit Court “B” and charged for stealing by Prosecuting Officer, Chief Inspector Solomon Keelson but was granted bail.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah