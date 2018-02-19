GAF bank begins operations

Services Integrity Savings and Loans (SISAL), also referred to as the Ghana Armed Forces Bank, has formerly started operations.

The SISAL was commissioned by the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Abdu-Nashiru Issahaku on December 1, 2016.

A statement announcing the commencement of operations by SISAL said as part of sensitization a float was organized from the SISAL HQ at Burma Camp through 37 to the the Ako Adjei interchange, Military Academy and Training School (MATS), Teshie and back to the SISAL HQ Burma Camp.

This was followed by a seminar for its targeted market – personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces, their immediate families and the general public at the Burma Hall in Burma Camp.

“The aim of the sensitization was to reach out to a larger audience and also create awareness on their existence as a savings and loans institution not only to military personnel, civilian employees but also the general public,” said the statement signed by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director Public Relations.

SISAL with the motto “Dare to be Different” is a privately owned financial institution that offers an array of Banking, Insurance (Banc Assurance), Investments, Fund Managements and Lending Products.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM