Miss Nigeria-Ghana, Max Mart launches ‘Goodies Call’ Holiday Season

The Management of Miss Nigeria Ghana (MNG) and leading retail stores chain, MaxMart Ghana have put up a concept aimed at spreading love this yuletide.

Tagged ‘Miss Nigeria-Ghana/MaxMart Xmas&New Year Goodies Call’ sees the shopping center empowering the Miss Nigeria-Ghana Brand with exceptional gifts items and hampers for presentations to selected persons during the festive season.

The management of Miss Nigeria Ghana alongside the queens; Victory Olachi (Miss Nigeria Ghana 2017) and Hannah Eniola (Miss Nigeria Tourism 2017) started the ”Goodies Call ” with a visit to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital where they put smiles on the faces of the patients at the special ward.

The team also paid a short courtesy visit to EIB Network Boss, Bola Ray; one of the most influential media players in Ghana.

The MNG team commended Bola Ray for his strides in the media and entertainment sector especially for the “Ghana Meets Naija” Concert which promotes friendship and love among Nigerians and Ghanaians and also solicited for support from EIB Network for Miss Nigeria Ghana’s community engagement program tagged ‘The Friends and Brethren Project’ to be launched early 2018.

Bola Ray warmly received the MNG team and encouraged them to continue with their efforts saying that with time, they will yield the fruits of their works.

The MNG team also surprised veteran hip-life artist Mzbel with a special hamper from MaxMart at Urban Grill at Airport City in a show of appreciation of her support for MNG 2017 finals held on Nov. 10 at Accra National Theatre where she performed alongside Mayorkun, Denrele and Afia Schwarzenegger.

