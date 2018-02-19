Nigerian player Udoji dies in car accident, aged 28

Top Nigerian club Kano Pillars have announced the death of 28-year-old defender Chinedu Udoji in a car crash on Sunday.

The accident happened a few hours after a league game against his former club Enyimba.

Udoji, who played for Pillars in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Enyimba, was involved in an accident on his way back after visiting his former employers.

Kano Pillars announced Udoji’s death on the club’s official Twitter account.

Udoji joined Kano Pillars in 2016 after seven successful seasons with two-time African champions Enyimba.

He won two league titles, two FA Cups and reached the semi-final of the 2011 African Champions League with the Aba-based club.

‘Ferocious captain and leader on the pitch’

Enyimba, the People’s Elephants, also took to Twitter to mourn their former player and described him as a great captain, leader and legend.

Club chairman Felix Anyansi-Agwu added: “He was a ferocious captain and leader on the pitch, but a warm and gentle friend off it.”

Udoji is survived by his wife and two children.

