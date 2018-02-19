Picketing nurses will be posted – MoH

The Health Ministry has given the assurance that the unposted nurses who are currently picketing at the premises of the health ministry will be posted.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Robert Cudjoe, measures are being put in place to get the nurses posted to various health posts across the country.

“They will be posted, it’s unfortunate they have come here and decided to picket in spite of the various meetings we have had with them. We are working towards getting them posted. Their coming here is unfortunate,” he told Kwaku Obeng Adjei on the Starr Midday News Monday.

He however did not give timelines as to when the nurses will be posted.

The nurses who completed their studies in 2016 say they have held several meetings with the Minister for health with a view to address their concerns but to no avail.

They intend pitching camp at the Ministries and will not leave until their concerns are addressed.

President of the coalition Samuel Asante earlier told Starr News they believe picketing will resolve their concerns.

“We know that our seniors embarked on picketing and they got what they want. And even the private nurses that they are yet to post, they embarked on picketing and they have started filing their postings forms.

“We have engaged government on series of meetings and we think that the only way to get results is picketing so over 2000 of our members are coming there to picket,” he said.