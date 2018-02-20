CPP commends Akufo-Addo for mediation efforts in Togo

The Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP) has commended President Akufo-Addo for providing sub-regional leadership in the protracted socio-political unrest in Togo.

President Akufo-Addo was in Togo Monday February 19 to hold talks with all relevant stakeholders including; President Faure Gnassingbe, leaders of the main Opposition Political Parties in the on-going crisis in that country.

Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle CPP Chairman and leader told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the crisis in Togo was a ticking time bomb, “if ECOWAS and for that matter Ghana fail to intervene, it will explode to disrupt the relative political stability the sub-region is experiencing”.

Togo, in recent times, has witnessed a series of protests by opposition parties who are calling for a return to the country’s constitution, which imposes limits on presidential terms.

Prof. Delle in August 2017, appealed to the International Community to pay attention to developments in Togo, stressing that, “It could have been worse and could get worse if the international community fails to immediately intervene”.

The CPP Chairman while, commending Ghana and President Akufo-Addo for the mediation efforts, renewed the call to ECOWAS, African Union and the International Community to assist Togo to resolve its impending political upheaval.

The CPP Leader suggested the creation of a platform for all Political Leaders, Civil Society Organisations, Media, Religious, and Traditional Leaders as well as democratic stakeholders in Togo to dialogue.

Prof. Delle noted that even though demonstrations formed part of a political weapon in a democratic process, “democratic forces must avoid unbridled protest and violent pronouncements which most often ignites hostilities leading to the loss of precious lives, destruction of property and general insecurity.

“We must reduce the tendency of using violent means to resolve political problems or the heavy arm of the State security to deal with political opponents and suppress divergent views in a democratic environment”.

The CPP Chairman also appealed to President Gnassingbe and the leader of the main opposition Mr Tikpi Atchadam of the PNP party to work together for the interest of Togolese and strengthen Togolese democratic development.

Thousands of Togolese nationals since last September organised demonstrations in cities around the world including; north of the capital Lome, where it turned deadly after clashes with security forces.

The demonstrations tagged: “Anti-Gnassingbe Dynasty Protests,” was organised by the opposition Pan African National Party (PNP) simultaneously in Accra, Libreville, New York, and Berlin demanding the reinstatement of the Togolese 1992 Constitution which limits the term limit of the President.

The 1992 Constitution of Togo, which stipulates a two five-year term limit for a President was set aside by the Togolese Parliament to allow President Gnassingbe to contest Election for the third term in 2015.

Besides the reinstatement of the constitution, the leader of the PNP party Mr Atchadam told the media that they want to immediately end the Gnassingbe dynasty, which had ruled Togo for 50 years “from father to son. It’s like a family property and we are ready to resist that this time”.

President Faure Gnassingbe has been in power since the death of his father Gnassingbe Eyadema in 2005 who ruled for 38 years.

Source: GNA