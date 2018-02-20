KP Boateng is Most Influential Ghanaian Footballer

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng has retained his position as Ghana’s most influential footballer on social media, according to a report Avance Media, CliQAfrica, eazzysocial and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

The ranking was based on the number of likes, engagements and mentions a player commands on various social media platforms.

Boateng, who has over 6.5 million followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, also recorded over 200,000 new followers in 2017.

The former AC Milan star is followed keenly by his former teammate and former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien, Juventus player Kwadwo Asamoah and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu.

Below is the 2017 Top 10 Most Influential Footballers on Social Media:

1. Kevin-Prince Boateng

2. Michael Essien

3. Kwadwo Asamoah

4. Christian Atsu

5. Asamoah Gyan

6. Sulley Muntari

7. Andre Ayew

8. Baba Rahman

9. Thomas Partey

10. Samuel Inkoom

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM