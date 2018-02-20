Let’s work together to promote healthy-living – First Lady

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has urged individuals and institutions “to work together to promote healthy-living among all people living in Ghana, irrespective of their social setting.”

Mrs. Akufo-Addo made this call while launching Rotary Club’s 2018 Rotary Family Health Days campaign at the Osu Presbyterian Church Hall in Accra.

The three-day health programme by Rotary intends to provide critical health services to 50,000 underserved women, children, and families in 50 deprived communities across the country.

In her address, the First Lady commended Rotary for their initiative adding that with their proven record of success in addressing health needs of various communities in the country, she is confident they will achieve their target for this initiative.

She also commended them for their “work in the construction of clinics and the provision of medical equipment and supplies, clean water, sanitation facilities and training of health staff” and encouraged them to have greater and better collaboration with the Ministries of Health, Gender, Children and Social Protection, Education and Sanitation and Water Resources.

The First Lady also noted that as a country we should never lose sight of the fact that “health is one of the most precious commodities on earth” and it should be prioritized at all times.

She emphasized that “most nations put a high premium on health and our country is no exception” because we all know “health is wealth.”

She said that though many interventions have been put in place to improve healthcare delivery in Ghana, “government alone cannot provide all the health needs of Ghanaians” and for this reason, it is imperative for each and every one to do whatever they can to support those efforts to ensure quality healthcare for all.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo indicated that the two foundations she is involved with Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation and Rebecca Foundation have been guided by this fact and they have taken on the challenge to help improve healthcare delivery especially towards maternal and child health leading to recent construction of Mother and Baby unit for Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi as well as CHPS Compound for Nyanshegu, Tamale.

She added that Rebecca Foundation is currently “helping to build a hostel for parents of children receiving cancer treatment at Korle Bu” and “also plan to build a paediatric intensive care unit for the children’s block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.”

She commended all Non-Governmental Organizations and Civil Society organizations for their enormous time and resources invested in improving health outcomes for Ghanaians.

