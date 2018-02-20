© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Madonna: My son will be Malawi president

By kobina welsing

Pop star Madonna has called her son, David Banda, “the future president of Malawi” in a tweet praising the 12-year-old.

The US singer has six children, four of whom she adopted from Malawi.

The singer has reportedly had a fractious relationship with Malawi’s authorities.

In 2013, Malawi accused Madonna of “bullying state officials”, exaggerating her contribution to the country and demanding VIP treatment.

Madonna’s manager accused Malawi’s government of having a “grudge” against the singer’s charity, Raising Malawi, which she founded the same year she adopted David.

Last year, Malawi granted Madonna permission to adopt two more children, and she became mother to twin baby girls Esther and Stella Mwale.

 

Source: BBC

