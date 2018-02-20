Photos: Unposted nurses defy rains to continue picketing

Frustrated nurses who have been picketing at the Health Ministry since Monday over their posting today braced the heavy rains in Accra to continue drumming home their demand.

The nurses who were severely beaten by the rains continue to stay at the premises of the health ministry awaiting concrete assurances from the health minister.

They told Starr News Daniel Nii Lartey that they will not vacate the premises until there are clear timelines on when government will post them.

Last night, they accused the Police of manhandling them as they tried to get them to vacate the premises.

The nurses who completed their studies in 2016 say they have held several meetings with the Minister for health with a view to address their concerns but to no avail.

They intend pitching camp at the Ministries and will not leave until their concerns are addressed.

The Health minister who was thought to be in his office Monday refused to address the frustrated nurses.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com