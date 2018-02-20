Togo opposition leaders suspend protest after Akufo-Addo meeting

The Coalition of opposition parties in Togo have suspended all forms of protests and demonstrations aimed at forcing President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma out of office.

This was contained in a communique’ issued after a meeting between President Akufo-Addo of Ghana and the Coalition of the opposition parties as well as representatives of the government of Togo.

According to the excerpts of the communique’, the suspension was agreed pending the outcome of a dialogue chaired by Mr. Akufo-Addo.

Meeting the Coalition and the representatives of the government Monday February 19, President Akufo-Addo urged them to be guided by the national interest and the interest of the Togolese people in finding a lasting solution to the on-going political impasse in the country.

He told them that the desire of the Togolese people “for a better life, their desire to live in security, their desire to live in freedom, and their desire to live in a state governed by the rule of law and principles of democratic accountability,” should be the desires that they—the political actors must fulfill.

“It is at this dialogue that will determine the future of this country. It is the Togolese people themselves, and not any outside forces, that will determine the future of your country. It is extremely important to recognise that the destinies of our own nations are in our own hands. Therefore, whatever emerges out of this dialogue must represent the solutions that the Togolese people are looking for,” the President said.

Tens of thousands of people in September 2017 marched through the streets of Togo’s capital, Lomé, protesting against President Faure Gnassingbé.

The number of demonstrators was said to be unprecedented. The internet was severely restricted.

A government concession to introduce a two-term presidential limit through a constitutional amendment failed to dissuade the protesters.

They want Mr Gnassingbé, who has been in power since 2005, to step down.

He became president after the death of his father, Gnassingbé Eyadema, who had been at the helm for 38 years. Protesters are calling for the end of the “Gnassingbé dynasty”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/with additional files from BBC