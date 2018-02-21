19, 900 jobs created – YEA

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has disclosed it created 19,900 jobs in 2017 through strategic partnership agreements with some public institutions.

Addressing the media in Accra on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, the CEO of YEA Justin Koduah Frimpong said the Agency is hoping to create 50,000 jobs for the youth.

Giving a breakdown of the jobs created, he said 15,000 jobs were created under the Community Protection Personnel Programme in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service “to augment the effort of the police service in keeping our communities safe.”

“1,200 Agriculture Extension Assistants were recruited in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to assist farmers under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

“The Agency partnered Ghana Post in recruiting 100 youth under the Graduate Internship Module. It is also refreshing to add that, the Ministry of Inner-City and Zongo Development outsourced the recruitment of 3,000 Arabic Instructors to the Agency,” Mr. Frimpong stated.

He added: “Management is continuing and expanding the partnership agreement with the 66 Artillery Regiment in the Aquaculture Project in Volta Region. This project will boost fish farming in Ghana with the potential of recruiting an initial 3000 youth. We are also rolling out regional flagship projects across the country which is expected to create extra 5000 jobs in the various regions.”

YEA, the CEO noted, has entered into strategic partnership agreements with institutions such as the Local Government Services, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Post, Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Ministry of Inner-City and Zongo Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Forestry Commission and the Minerals Commission to create jobs.

“These partnerships are tailored to create an estimated number of 50,000 jobs for the youth of this country. So far, a total of 19,900 jobs have been created,” the YEA CEO emphasised.

Mr. Frimpong stressed YEA is working at protecting the public purse hence it is working vigorously to monitor and evaluate beneficiaries on its modules.

“The Agency, in ensuring value for money and protecting the public purse, strengthened our Monitoring and Evaluation outfit. This was done by increasing our Beneficiary monitoring and evaluation officers from 250 to 600. Management also introduced an automated monthly timesheet for beneficiaries to serve as a basis for payment.

“With these measures in place, the number of Beneficiaries on our monthly payroll reduced from 62,825 to 42,420. Management further instituted the Beneficiary Support Unit to address concerns of Beneficiaries,” he remarked.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM