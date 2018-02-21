Court clears GFA to start Premier League

An Accra High Court has thrown away an application seeking to place an injunction on the start of the Ghana Premier League.

The injunction was being spearheaded by Accra Great Olympics as they contest their relegation from the Ghana top-flight.

Following the ruling, the Ghana Football Association is holding a consultative meeting with representatives of the Premier, Division One leagues and other stakeholders today, Wednesday February 21, 2018.

“The meeting is to seek the concerns of members and stakeholders on the current happenings and the future of the Association,” the GFA said in a statement.

Olympics want their relegation overturned hence the injunction application to hear cases before the Disciplinary Committee of the FA.

Olympics are crying foul after their protests against unqualified players fielded by Bechem United and Elmina Sharks were thrown out. The Disciplinary Committee of the FA annulled both cases which according to the constitution merit a deduction of six points.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM