E/R: NPP organizer, three robbers granted GHc400k bail

The Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’ in the Eastern region has granted bail to four persons including the New Juaben South organizer of the New Patriotic Party arrested in connection with a robbery incident.

The four were each granted a Ghc100, 000 bail with two sureties when they appeared in court Wednesday.

They were arrested by the New Juaben Police in connection with a robbery attack on the party’s New Juaben South Constituency Secretary, Isaac Agyabeng.

The four included the party’s Organizer for New Juaben South, Obeng Manu, who also doubles as the Assembly Member for the Koforidua Nsukwao electoral area.

Obeng Manu together with one other person whose name was given as Justice Peter Afful, alias Obo Yanki, did not take part in the robbery, but reportedly contracted the two other suspected robbers, and actually drove them to the residence of the Constituency Secretary at Koforidua to commit the crime.

According to the police, the suspected robbers allegedly forced their way into the house, but unfortunately met the absence of the constituency secretary.

His personal aide, Pious Tevi, fell victim to the attack, and according to the police, they assaulted and tied him up, blind-folded him and ransacked the room.

The robbers made away with the NPP’s Constituency album and register intended for the party’s upcoming constituency elections as well as an amount of GHc4, 000.

The New Juaben Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Cosmos Alan Anyan said the robbers also stole four mobile phones among other things.

Chief Superintendent Anyan added that, their investigations led to the arrest of one of the suspects named Alex Owusu, aka Gunta, aged Thirty-Two [32].

“Upon a search, we retrieved an iPhone which was among those stolen from the room. Then he mentioned the names of his other accomplices. He mentioned one Wadoski, Mafia and Tonka. When Wadoski was arrested, upon a search we retrieved another Samsung phone that was among the stolen phones.

“Then during interrogations, the two mentioned names of people who contracted them to go and do the exercise that they conducted. They mentioned one Obeng Manu, who happens to be the constituency organizer of the NPP in the constituency. They also mentioned one Obo Yanki who is called Justice Peter Afful. They drove them there and left them there.”

