Ghana Appreciates your Sacrifices – Akufo-Addo to Military

Government appreciates the sacrifices of the men and women in uniform, and will to continue to provide the necessary logistics to enable them discharge their duty of ensuring law and order and protecting the nation’s borders, the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured.

According to the President, ongoing operations such as CALM LIFE, COW LEG and VANGUARD, designed to deal with the menace posed by land guards, destruction being wreaked on farms and farmers by nomadic cattle herders, and illegal mining popularly known as galamsey will also continue to receive special attention to ensure their success.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance in a speech read on his behalf by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the 2017 General Headquarters West African Soldiers Social Activities (WASSA) Celebration of the Ghana Armed Forces held at Burma Camp, Accra on Wednesday 21st February, 2018.

“The Government and people of Ghana continue to applaud and cherish the sacrifices that the Ghana Armed Forces make to contain armed robbery and other violent crimes through joint patrols with the Ghana Police Service” the President stated.

“Your continued efforts in keeping our borders safe; your response to natural disasters; protection of our maritime domain and air space to secure our strategic assets; the provision of health services to many Ghanaians in areas where you are deployed; your protection of the environment, particularly in safeguarding our river bodies against illegal mining operations under Operation VANGUARD; and your continued community assistance programmes that bring smiles to faces of the deprived in our society are all greatly appreciated,” President Akufo-Addo added.

“We would continue to support these operations to ensure that their objectives are achieved. The hazards of the operations are well appreciated but I have faith in your professional competence.”

The President continued: “In the later part of last year, upon the advice of the National Security Minister, Operation CALM LIFE was re-launched and charged with additional mandate to curb activities of violent land guards.

“Following the re-launch, we provided Two Hundred (200) new Toyota Pickup vehicles for the operation. I wish to assure you that additional vehicles and other logistics required to ensure the success of the operations would be provided in due course to ensure that our cities, roads, streets and communities remain safe for citizens to go about their activities freely.”

The President commended the ongoing efforts to deal with the unruly activities of nomadic herdsmen, particularly in the Agogo and Drobonso areas, where there have been reports of looting and other antisocial behavior, and served a warning to all nation wreckers that the law would catch up with them.

“To those criminal groups, environmental degraders, and all whose activities pose security threat to our country, I wish to advise that opportunities exist in the economy for them to channel their energies into more productive and rewarding enterprises that will earn them a decent livelihood.”

President Akufo-Addo expressed the nation’s condolences to the families of the men and women who have lost their lives while discharging their duty of protecting the State, and pledged the full might of the state in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“I commend you for your patience in allowing due process of the law to take its course when the late Major Maxwell Mahama was murdered in May last year.

“We are all aware that 14 accused persons are currently on trial. I want to reiterate here, that various state agencies including non-government agencies are seriously educating our populace on the need to stop ‘mob justice.’

“I also want to recall the recent murder of Sergeant George Boakye and to assure you all that our Police Service is investigating the matter in order to bring the culprits to book.

“At this juncture, may I recall the unfortunate death of the two policemen who were recently killed while on Operation COWLEG in the Ashanti Region and the five soldiers who sustained various degrees of injuries when they were shot by nomadic herdsmen in Agogo in Asante Akyem North district of the Ashanti Region.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and speedy recovery to the injured. Ghana is grateful for your sacrifices, and we will ensure that the law is applied to the fullest extent possible.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM