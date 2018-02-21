Politics has made me poorer – Ayine

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East Dr. Dominic Ayine has said he sometimes regrets entering into active politics.

“Sometimes I do,” he said in a reply to a direct question posed to him by host of Starr Chat Bola Ray.

He added: “It takes a toll on you…you get sometimes insulted, you get people who otherwise would not have spoken to you the way they do would do so.”

Dr. Ayine who is a former deputy Attorney General said he became poorer after becoming an active politician.

“…I was doing very well in my private practice. And when former President Mahama came to my constituency, during the campaign that’s what he told the constituents.

“He said ‘I was making so much money in my private practice he didn’t know that I’d agree to leave that and come and serve as deputy Attorney General,” said Minority Ranking Member on Parliament’s Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee.

The former Deputy Attorney General also dismissed assertions that his suit challenging the appointment of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor due to his age was borne out of mischief.

“People shouldn’t mistake this action against Amidu as a personal thing. Not all,” he stated.

He was also unequivocal in stating that his actions was not because he is scared of being indicted for causing financial loss to the stated saying: “I’m a man of integrity [and] whilst in office I never took a bribe, I never stole government money.”

