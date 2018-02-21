Quality of debate in Parliament diminishing – Ayine

The former deputy Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine has claimed that the quality of debate in Parliament is gradually diminishing.

According to the NDC Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, members of his calibre in the House who can contribute to debates are being frustrated by the Speaker.

He accused the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye of a calculated attempt to side-line him by deliberately allocating him limited time to contribute to debates in Parliament.

“I feel there is a calculated attempt to frustrate me on the floor but my duties as a parliamentarian are not limited to what I do on the floor of Parliament. We work in committees and then I also have my constituency to deal with,” Dr. Ayine told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday.

He added that “I am worried not because of me but I am worried for our democracy…now, the quality of debate in the House is diminishing…standards have fallen in Parliament, I can tell you that.”

Dr. Ayine, also said the Speaker’s behaviour towards him on Tuesday when he took to his feet to address the House was unfortunate and very insulting.

