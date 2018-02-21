YEA directs sanitation staff to reapply

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has served notice that beneficiaries of its Sanitation Module will be directed to reapply as part of review measures.

According to officials of the Agency, it initiated a nationwide headcount to verify the number of beneficiaries on the module as submitted by Zoomlion Ghana Limited and out of the 45,320 names, 38,884 turned out for the exercise.

Below are excerpts of his speech on the Sanitation Module:

REVIEW OF THE SANITATION MODULE

The Sanitation Module is one of the key modules central to the health and safety of the country. This module falls in line with the President’s commitment to making the country clean and healthy for all.

In line with upholding this commitment, the Board and Management of the Agency instituted a thorough review of the Sanitation Module. The review included:

1. A verification exercise to ascertain the number of Beneficiaries on the Module

2. An assessment of the Agency’s relationship with the Service Provider (Zoomlion Ghana Limited)

3. The payment arrangement of the Module.

We will use this opportunity to commend our sector Minister, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah for initiating this process.

To commence the verification exercise, the Agency requested Zoomlion Ghana Limited to present data of Beneficiaries on the Sanitation Module. The data was to be submitted in the following categories:

A. Number of Beneficiaries under the Sanitation Module in both hard and soft copy.

B. Photo Album of Beneficiaries on the Module.

C. Payment records of Beneficiaries from 2016 to the commencement of the verification exercise.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited furnished the Agency with a total figure of 45,320 as Beneficiaries across the country detailing a regional breakdown. The Agency initiated a nationwide headcount to verify the figures as submitted by Zoomlion Ghana Limited. Out of the 45,320 names, 38,884 turned out for the exercise. In response to the discrepancy in the data, Zoomlion Ghana Limited contended that, Beneficiary apathy and short notice given to Beneficiaries accounted for the discrepancy.

The exercise revealed that, most of the Beneficiaries were recruited without recourse to the Youth Employment Agency. Therefore, there was no appointment letters issued to these Beneficiaries, a practice we consider unacceptable. Zoomlion Ghana Limited has till date been unable to furnish the Agency with payment records of Beneficiaries on their payroll. The review established that each Beneficiary is paid GHC 100.00 whiles GHC 400.00 goes to the service provider as management fees. This practice we consider an affront to Beneficiaries on the programme.

It was further revealed that a cabinet directive in 2016, directed the Agency to conduct any future arrangement with the service provider in accordance with the Agency’s Act (Act 887) and the Youth Employment Regulations 2016 (LI 2231). This was however not adhered to.

From the review of the module, Management acting under the directive of the Governing Board has decided as follows:

1. That, all persons interested in working under the sanitation module are to reapply on a date soon to be communicated.

2. That, management of the sanitation module will be subjected to competitive bidding in line with the YEA Act and Legal Instrument.

3. That, subsequent arrangements with service providers will pay beneficiaries deservedly.

In conclusion, let me on behalf of the Board and Management of the Agency, state without any equivocation that, under my leadership, Management is committed to the President’s vision of ensuring value for money, putting the youth at the centre of our development agenda, ensuring transparent and accountable governance and of course maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM