Accra: Susu Collectors warn gov’t over besieged toilet facility

The Greater Accra Susu Collectors Association, has given government one week to pull out some NPP youth from a public toilet and bath facility belonging to the association at Abose Okai or face its wrath.

The Susu Collectors, numbering about 200 say on January 7, 2017; the day President Akufo-Addo was inaugurated, some NPP youth in the Ablekuma Central Sub metro, forcefully ejected managers of the public toilet and bath facility.

The land on which the facility is built was leased by the Ablekuma Central Sub metro in 1995 to the Association for the construction of a public toilet and bath facility.

The facility, which cost GH¢165, 000, was to be managed by the Association for 10 years during which it would recoup its investment.

The Association secured a ten-year extension of the leasing period after it was unable to recoup the investment after the ten years.

The net proceeds from the facility was to be shared between the sub metro and the association on a 30-70 percent basis respectively.

The President of the Greater Accra Susu Collectors Association, Rev. Peter Dodoo told the media at a Press Conference that all means to retrieve the facility has not been fruitful.

“I have met the MP for this area on a number of occasions. I was referred to the Police; where I had earlier been. Nothing fruitful has come out of this. They are still there and adamant to move,” Rev. Dodoo said.

He added that, “Over this one year period, we have lost close to GH¢20,000. We are not even able to run our office due to the fact that we depend hugely on the monies which came from the facility.

“How can this happen? We have all the legal papers to show that we are the rightful owners of the facility and not government, but these youth will not listen”.

He said the Association has no option but to demonstrate and if nothing is done, will be forced to go to court.

