I contemplated suicide after impregnating my girlfriend – Ayine

Former deputy Attorney General Dominic Ayine has revealed he contemplated suicide after impregnating his girlfriend at age 20.

This was because he had applied to be a seminarian when the news of the pregnancy was disclosed to him.

Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday, the law mogul said but for the curious eyes and regular monitoring of his activities by his mother, he would have succeeded in hanging himself after purchasing a rope for the job.

“The interesting thing is that while I was in lower six my girlfriend got pregnant. And that was the turning point. But people still encouraged me that I have the qualities of a seminarian so I should go but I said no. And the interesting thing was that it was the first time I was having sex, and it just went.

“So my boy (son) is now 30 years and he is a law student. When I heard of the pregnancy, I wanted to commit suicide. When I heard the news, I didn’t know what to do with myself. My girlfriend (Tina) didn’t tell me, it was a rumor in the rural town. So when we met and she confirmed it, for that week I couldn’t eat. I felt that I had disappointed my mentor (father Brown) who paid my fees. So I went and bought a rope from the market but because I had goats at home, my mother didn’t suspect I was going to do that (hang myself). But then when I locked up myself and I wasn’t eating and going out, she realized that was my plan and she was monitoring. On the third day, she came into my room and said ‘the girl is pregnant if you kill yourself who will take care of the baby’ and that also became a turning point. So I resolved I was going to live,” he recounted.

The Bolgatanga East MP also disclosed that he started school at age 11 because his parents were too poor and could not afford his fees, adding he was shepherding animals while his mates were in school.

