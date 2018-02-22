Davido’s ‘If,’ ‘Fall’ get diamond and platinum status

Davido’s hit songs ‘If’ and ‘Fall’ have attained diamond and platinum status respectively.



According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), ‘If’ has been sold or streamed one million times and ‘Fall’ has reached ten million record sales.



The popstar announced this on his Instagram page @davidooficial, sharing photos of himself with his awards plaques.



“‘IF’ is officially Diamond and ‘FALL’ is officially Platinum in sales!!! My trophies finally came in as well! GOD IS REAL! Thank you guys for making this happen!! Just getting started!!! Bless to my team @efe_one@asaasika@missamadi@sirbanko.”



Davido in January won two awards in eight nominations at the 2017 Soundcity Awards



Davido also beat Wizkid, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi and others to clinch the Best African Act award at 2017 Mobo Awards.





Source : dailypost.ng

