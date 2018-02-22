The Garden returns with GHOne TV’s Lerato Letsoso

The Garden is a column that touches on wellness related topics, particularly focusing on the functioning of the human body, mind and spirit of the human being and how these affect our careers, both in a positive and a negative way.

Lerato Charlotte Letsoso, the author of the column shares the motive of creating the space in The Garden and she says “I’ve observed that we live in a fast paced world where everything needs to happen fast, which puts individuals under a lot of pressure. I have also observed that the businessman and businesswoman dedicate large amounts of their time on work, and arguably very little if any time in other areas of their lives.

This is where The Garden comes in. I’m saying we can assist you to live a more balanced life by addressing these wellness issues while you’re on the move and that is the beauty of online media.

In the garden you can access the kind of information that can transform your life and by so doing make you live a more productive lifestyle. I believe that the happier we are with life in general, the more effective we become in our careers. I stand on the saying “a healthy soul + a healthy body + a healthy spirit= a healthy life” The Garden “A Place of Wholeness” is a perfect place to unwind, reflect and reform lives through our holistic approach of the human being. Look out for our articles on www.starrfmonline.com type “the garden” on the search engine otherwise expect a new article every Friday of the week.

Let’s help you refresh, reflect and reform on The Garden – Your wellness spot.

Lerato Charlotte Letsoso is a News Anchor at GHOne TV. She refers to herself as “A package with a message” in that she is amongst the triple threats in that she is multitalented with vast interest in the media space.

Lerato is a South African who is now based in Ghana, West Africa. Lerato is an ambitious individual who has excellent language skills in that she is fluent in English; Afrikaans; isiXhosa; Setswana; Sotho and Zulu. Lerato has a National Certificate in Musical theatre obtained from Technickon Pretoria; a Helicopter Starter Certificate based on Storytelling and Story Acting curriculum of Vivian Gussin Paley. Lerato is a professional News Anchor trained by one of the best coaches in the world, Noereen Alexander.

Overall Lerato is a Radio and Television Presenter; a Public Speaker; Producer; Voice Over Artist; Writer and Creative Strategist with 18years experience on stage and 5years experience in Broadcasting to mention a few. Currently Lerato is a News Anchor for GH Today News on GHOne TV. Some of her works include producing a musical stage production “Ubuntu” that was performed at the Soweto Theatre for Nelson Mandela Day 2013. She hosted a Talk Show “The Garden, A Place of Wholeness” on Radio Junto of which she was also Executive and Content Producer.

Lerato has also shared a stage alongside world renowned names like Simba Morri; Ringo Madlingozi; Charles Webster; Frank Rodgers; Themba Mkhize to mention but a few. She has worked as free- lance editor for The Nigerian Voice SA. Lerato has a passion for women, children and literacy where she worked as reading coach in partnership with the Northern Cape department of education and also as a cluster mentor for PRAESA on the NAL’IBALI programme.