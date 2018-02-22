Muntari joins Deportivo La Coruña

Ghana international midfielder Sulley Muntari has reunited with former AC Milan teammate Clarence Seedorf after signing for LaLiga side Deportivo La Coruna.

Seedorf was announced as manager of the relegation-threatened side last month and one of his first acts as Depor boss was calling Muntari for a trial with the Spanish side.

According to Football Italia, the former Milan and Internazionale midfielder has made an impression during training and has signed a short-term contract until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old played alongside the legendary Dutch midfielder during their time at the Rossoneri and was also one of his Seedorf’s squad members during his brief spell as head coach of the Italian giants in 2014.

Last season the former Portsmouth man plied his trade with Pescara in the Italian top-flight where he scored once in nine appearances before his short-term deal expired.

Branquiazuis are currently in 19th place, three points adrift of safety, with 14 league games remaining in the 2017/18 campaign.

