Arrest rising economic crimes – AG to EOCO board

The Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, has charged the newly inaugurated nine (9) member Governing Board of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), to as a matter of urgency, come up with a strategy to arrest the increasing spate of economic crimes in Ghana.

Addressing the Board after they were sworn in by High Court Judge, Justice Mrs. Ellen Amoah in her office, the Attorney General said the constraints of EOCO as an institution will be addressed.

Nonetheless, she said, the alarming state of financial crimes in the country requires urgent attention. With the level of experience of members of the Board, the AG said she was hopeful that they will rise to the occasion and arrest white collar crimes.

The Chairman’s Response

Chairman of the Governing Board, Retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Alan Brobbey, in his response said the objectives of the Board as they are well known, are to prevent and detect organized crime and generally to facilitate the confiscation of proceeds of crime. To that end, he and the Board pledged to formulate policies that will promote the investigation and prosecution of such crimes and other offences which fall within the jurisdiction of the office.

Members of the Board

Members of the Governing Board of the EOCO are, Justice retired, S. A. Brobbey, Chairman; ACP (Rtd.) K.K. Amoah, Acting Executive Director Of EOCO; Francis Kofi Torkornoo, Acting Executive Secretary, Narcotics Control Board; Mr. Henry Acquah, Deputy Commissioner, Internal Audit, Ghana Revenue Authority; Mr. Dick Anyadi, private Legal Practitioner. The others are COP Dr. George Akuffo Danpare, Director General of Operations, Ghana Police Service; Col. Michael Kwadwo Opoku, Director of Operations, Response Centre, National Security Council Secretarait; DCOP Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, Director General, CID, Ghana Police Service and Representative of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, and Mrs. Yvonne Atakora Obuabisa, Director of Public Prosecutions, AG’s Department.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Wilberforce Asare