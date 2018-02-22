Trade Fair CEO threatens to sue Atik over GHc20k salary claim

The Chief Executive Officer of the Trade Fair Company Limited Dr. Agnes Adu has threatened to sue PNC’s Atik Mohammed for defamation.

Atik, the suspended General Secretary of the PNC alleged on Facebook that Dr. Agnes Adu was drawing a salary of GHc20, 000 monthly while the company continued to struggle.

He wrote “you are appointed to help revive the struggling Ghana Trade Fair Company Ltd and you pay yourself GHS 20,000. How insensitive! I thought the Finance Minister was reviewing downward all CEO salaries!

“These are some of the things that will cripple this government. No money to undertake major capital investments and some recurrent spending and yet one person heading a defunct state owned company is bagging about GHS 250,000 annually. Where are the priorities and the mantra of “business will not be as usual under the NPP?”

But in a sharp response, Dr. Adu urged Atik to apologise within 20 minutes or face her in court for spreading falsehood about her.

Dr. Adu dismissed the allegations by Atik and stated that she had not received any salary since she was appointed in June last year.

Below is her full response

Atik. Let me introduce myself since I have never met you. I am Dr Agnes Adu the new CEO of Ghana trade fair company limited. I took the seat from the previous NDC CEO in July this is what the NDC CEO left.

1. ECG has cut off to trade fair since 2015!!!

2. The employees haven’t been paid for 18 months the day I walked in

3. The NDC CEO failed to collect revenue from tenants and they were in arrears nearly 2million ghc!!!

4. The NDC CEO had ran this company to the ground. If I want to flush the toilet my first day on the job I had to fetch water with a bucket and pour into the toilet tank!!! And that was only the beginning

What I have been able to do in 6months

1. First 90 days I collect nearly 1million in ground rent arrears and every penny went into the company bank account.

2. I worked for free at NO PAY and I continue to work month after month with NO PAY.

I drive my own car to work every day

3. For the first time in 18months the employees except me get a paycheck every month. I DON’T!!!!!!!

4. I have restored ecg power to to trade fair Center for the first time since 2015!!! And I STILL HAVEN’T BEEN PAID. BECAUSE I AM HERE TO TURN THE COMPANY AROUND.

The NDC CEO CANNOT ACCOUNT FOR CASH TAKEN UNDER HIS TENURE. BUT EVERY PENNY UNDER MY TENURE IS ACCOUNTED FOR. AND I STILL HAVEN’T BEEN PAID!!!!!!

*** now this is public record. So I’ll give you 20 mins to check the record and issue an apology or I will take this defamatory post to the courts!!!!!!

I get that you only live in PROPAGANDA but you’ve picked the wrong WOMAN to mess with. I intend to sue you for defamation I CAN GUARANTEE YOU THAT!!!!!

