I’ll treat crime as crime – Amidu

Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has stated that he will treat crime as crime and nothing else as he discharges his duties.

After taking the Oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy at the seat of government on Friday, Mr. Martin Amidu said throughout his 43 years of practice as a lawyer, he has maintained a high sense of discipline and has carried out his duty without fear or favour.

He said it is with the same conviction that he assumes the office of the Special Prosecutor. He pledged his unwavering commitment to the people of Ghana and to the fight against corruption.

On his part, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo acknowledged the vast experience of Mr. Amidu and the fact that as contemporaries, they had different legal and political views on issues.

However, the vigor and tenacity exhibited by the Special Prosecutor in those days will come in handy as he fights corruption in the country, the President observed.

The rather brief ceremony was witnessed by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare; the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta; the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo; Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor and several other officials of the Presidency.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare