Kotoko, Hearts sack coaches

Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko have sacked their coach Steven Polack with immediate effect.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to progress in the Africa Confederation Cup following a shoot-out defeat to Congolese side CARA Brazzaville during the preliminary round of the contest.

A statement from the club said: “The management of Asante Kotoko S.0 has relieved Coach Steven Polack as Head Coach of the club effective immediately.

“We wish him well in his future endeavor and we assure our teeming fans of our continuous dedication to ensuring the club consolidate gains while charting new fruitful courses.”

Meanwhile, Accra giants Hearts of Oak have also sacked their coach Frank Nuttall.

The Scotsman was handed an indefinite suspension for unsporting and unethical behaviour last week and the club set up a three-member committee to look into his the dealings.

A statement said: ”Upon receiving allegations about certain underground dealings by Mr. Nuttall, the Board constituted a three-person committee to investigate the facts of the case and give the coach an opportunity to defend himself against said allegations.

”After a thorough review of the facts and hearing Nuttall’s defense, the committee was unanimous in its recommendation to the full Board that his contract be terminated.

“According to the committee’s report, Coach Nuttall admitted to his involvement in aiding and introducing players of the club to agents and vice versa without the knowledge of the management of the club.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM