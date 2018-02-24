James Town Mantse Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio dead

A delegation of Chiefs and Queen mothers of Ngleshi Alata Traditional Council on Thursday paid a courtesy call on the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI to officially inform him of the demise of Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V, the Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area and to introduce the acting President of Ngleshi Alata Traditional Area, Nii Ngleshi Addy V to him.

Accepting the acting President for Ngleshi Alata, the President of the Regional House of Chiefs, reckoned that, in all spheres there ought to be a leader. He advised Nii Ngleshi Addy V to be candid and remain committed to his stewardship.

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI further implored the acting Chief to help redeem the dwindling fortunes and restore the glory of the Ga Dangme community.

Nii Ngleshi Addy V, on his part promised to foster peace in the traditional area. According to him, he will ensure that the late Chief is given a befitting burial after which any chieftaincy matter will be addressed.

The Stool Secretary for Ngleshi Alata, Nii Akwei Bonsu III, also entreated indigenes of Ngleshi to remain calm and assured them of lasting peace in the area.

He urged all and sundry to visit the official website, www.niikojoababio.org for more information and updates on the funeral arrangements.

Profile of Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V the Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V who was known in private life as Mr. Ezekiel Quarmina Allotey Cofie and a brand name as Dentist Cofie of Korle-BuTeaching Hospital was born on 12th June, 1920 at James Town, British Accra. He was the son of Mr. William Cofie of Aflangai Shia, Naa Korle We and Madam Delphina Owoo from Naa Sally We Krotia Division, Adjumaku of the Royal Stool of Ngleshie Alata (James Town) Accra.

Young Ezekiel commenced schooling at an early age of five at Accra Royal School in class (Primary) one. At the age of fourteen (14) master Ezekiel gained admission into Achimota College to pursue secondary (Senior High) education. This was in 1934. In 1938, he wrote the Senior Cambridge Examination in the sciences and came out with flying colours. He followed this with another flying colours when he wrote the London University Matriculation Examination a year later. Incidentally, during the Second World War in 1943, Master Ezekiel was offered admission to the University of Edinburgh, Scotland in the United Kingdom. He therefore left the shores of the then Gold Coast by sea to the United Kingdom in 1945. In Edinburgh, Ezekiel pursued a course in dentistry and graduated after four years of study as Dental Surgeon licentiate in Dentistry at the Royal College of Surgeons in 1949.

While pursuing his professional studies in Scotland, Ezekiel took some time to train and compete in Athletics at the University, He specialized in the sprints and even went on to win a Bronze Medal in 100 meters at the World Students’ Games which were held in Paris in 1950.

Professional experience

Mr. Ezekiel Quarmina Allotey Cofie returned home after successfully completing his professional course of study in the United Kingdom. He was offered an appointment as a Dental Surgeon by the Gold Coast Medical Service.

He joined personalities like Messrs. Brown Oddoye and Adu Aryee, all of blessed memory to form the core pioneers of Dental Practice in the country. Dentist Cofie, as he became popularly known played a significant role in the establishment of Dental Units in a number of Hospitals in the country. Places like Kumasi, Tamale, Sekondi-Takoradi, Sunyani, Koforidua and Ho were towns he played a major role to establish Dental Units attached to those hospitals.

While in active service, Dentist Cofie attended various seminars in Dental Health Programmes in New York, United States of America (U.S.A.), London the U.K and New Delhi in India just to mention a few. After twenty-six (26) years of distinguished service as a Dental Surgeon in the Gold Coast/Ghana Ministry of Health, Dentist Cofie finally retired in 1975.

A Traditional Ruler

Three (3) years into retirement as a professional at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Mr. Ezekiel Quarmina Allotey Cofie was enstooled as Ngleshie Alata (James Town) Mantse under the stool name of Nii Kojo Ababio V from the Nii Kofi Akrashie lineage. He has therefore successfully occupied the stool since 1978 till his death which spanned a period of thirty-nine (39) solid years.

As a traditional ruler, Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V served in various capacities. He served as a member of the National House of Chiefs for many years and also as a representative of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs. When The Greater Accra Regional House was created from the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs he was again elected to represent the region at the National House of Chiefs. As a member of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, he represented the House at the Lands Commission. He was the Senior Advisor to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs of which he was a founding member.

Achievements

The greatest achievement of Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V in his thirty-nine (39) years reign was supervising the elevation of Ngleshie Alata to the status of Paramouncy in 2011. Consequently, his status was raised to become the Paramount Chief and President of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council.

The achievements so far chalked cannot be established without noting his personal attributes. Oblempong was gentle, soft spoken, generous, fair but firm, affable and above all approachable. In addition to those personal attributes, were his firm adherence to his Christian principles and his ability to accommodate the acceptable traditional and cultural practices in the performance of his royal duties.

Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V served for a long time as a Steward of the Accra Turf Club. He was a patron of Accra Great Olympics Football Club.

He was happily married to late Mrs. Florence Ansaah Cofie for sixty-five (65) years and was blessed with nine (9) children, six (6) females and three (3) males. They were married on the 22nd December 1951 and he passed away on 22nd December, 2017. He has left a legacy for the Chiefs, Queenmothers and the people of Ngleshie Alata which will stand the test of time. This may include but not limited to Wetse Kojo/ King James Annual Memorial Lectures.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM