MP, ex-DCE survive gory motor crash

The Member of Parliament for Zabzugu constituency Alhassan Umar and a former District Chief Executive, Issifu Laabandoo, escaped with minor injuries a gory road accident.

The two, including the driver, were traveling to Zabzugu from Tamale to attend a funeral when the vehicle spurt a tyre.

The driver lost control after the tyre explosion forcing the vehicle to veer off the road somersaulting multiple times before crash landing into the bush.

The vehicle involved was a Toyota four runner with registration plate NR365-17, belonging to the lawmaker.

The victims were assisted from the badly damaged vehicle by nearby residents and taken back to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The former DCE, Laabandoo told Starr News the accident occurred along the Yendi road between two villages – Tugu and Yapala – at about 9am. He confirmed the tyre blast caused the accident.

He said he suffered fractures at his left hand while the MP had minor injuries on his shoulder.

The driver suffered severe internal injury and is responding to care at the facility.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko