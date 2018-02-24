New Juaben: HIV patients shun antiretroviral drugs

Health officials at the New Juaben Municipal Health directorate in the Eastern region have expressed worry over what they say is the refusal of persons tested Positive for HIV in the area to be put on drugs.

Out of the total 9,599 person tested in 2017 in the Municipality, 1018 were positive, however, despite the intensive counselling, they fail to return to be put on antiretroviral therapy.

The New Juaben Municipal Health Director, Dr.Ekow Kaitoo told Starr News the situation is worrying because they are unable to put such persons on antiretroviral therapy for monitoring of their health progress.

“Most of the number of people tested positive for HIV fail to return to the facility to be put on Antiretroviral therapy, this is a great worry to us, the sad aspect is that they mostly provide wrong addresses including inactive telephone numbers hence unable to trace them”.

Dr. Kaitoo said this during the Municipality’s Annual Health Review Meeting held in Koforidua.

HIV prevalence rate in the Eastern region is high creating great worry for the Ghana AIDS Commission .

The Commission faulted operators of prayer camps admitting HIV/AIDS patience for purported spiritual healing instead of concentrating on taking the antiretroviral drugs.

But in a strong defense, Operators of Prayer camps say they indeed heal many from HIV and other ailments hence want recognition as credible health centers.

