NPP Promised Moon but struggling to deliver clouds – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has said the New Patriotic Party government is struggling to fulfill its campaign promises.

He said the Akufo-Addo government made extravagant promises while in opposition but now facing reality, hence gasping to fulfill the promises.

“NPP promised the moon and has not even delivered the clouds…….when you come into government, ‘wob3te wo samia’ (you face reality) !!when you are outside you think that it is easy. Oh the money is there ,the money is there !!!!,” Mahama mocked.

Mahama stated said such sugarcoated promises attracted Ghanaians to vote out the NDC government in 2016 truncating his vision of developing the Country.

“…And so that makes your goodwill run away so fast”.

The former President said this Saturday while addressing thousands of Supporters of the opposition NDC at Somanya after a 16 kilometer walk from Kpong to Somanya Lorry park, the longest distance ever since the Unity Walk program was initiated to foster unity within the party .

Mr. Mahama asked for forgiveness on his behalf and on behalf of his appointees and party executives over the 2016 election defeat and urged the party faithful to concentrate on the reorganization process to build a resilient party to enable the party recapture power in 2020.

