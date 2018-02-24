© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Photos: Rawlings renews NDC membership

By Kent Mensah

The founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Jerry John Rawlings has obtained his new party card to enable him vote on party issues.

The largest opposition party in Ghana is currently undergoing re-organisation drive including the issuance of new party card ahead of the next general elections in 2020.

Related Posts

I’m unaware of latest CPI index – Rawlings

Akufo-Addo serious about corruption fight – Rawlings

Rawlings had more integrity than me – Amidu

Rawlings, whose relationship with the leadership of the party is checkered, registered at the PWD branch of the Korle Klottey constituency on Friday, February 23, 2018.

Rawlings has also paid his party membership dues till 2020.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
Headlines

I’m unaware of latest CPI index – Rawlings

Headlines

Akufo-Addo serious about corruption fight – Rawlings

Headlines

Rawlings had more integrity than me – Amidu

Headlines

Rawlings reduced corruption in Ghana – Amidu

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm