Photos: Rawlings renews NDC membership

The founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Jerry John Rawlings has obtained his new party card to enable him vote on party issues.

The largest opposition party in Ghana is currently undergoing re-organisation drive including the issuance of new party card ahead of the next general elections in 2020.

Rawlings, whose relationship with the leadership of the party is checkered, registered at the PWD branch of the Korle Klottey constituency on Friday, February 23, 2018.

Rawlings has also paid his party membership dues till 2020.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM