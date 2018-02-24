© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Rawlings grabs NDC card

By kwame acheampong

Former President J.J. Rawlings has renewed his membership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The founder of the NDC registered at the PWD branch of the Korle Klottey constituency Friday, February 24.

Mr. Rawlings who has on many occasions fallen out with his party is said to have quickly dashed out of the premises after grabbing his party card.

Former President John Mahama who is seeking to lead the party again also renewed his membership of the umbrella family months ago.

The NDC is on a drive to re-register their members to put them in a good stead to snatch power from the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2020 elections.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com

