Researchers discover 50,000 empty cartridges in Atewa Forest

Researchers have collected over 50,000 empty cartridges in the Atiwa Forest Reserve in the Eastern region after trekking for 316 hours covering 262 kilometers of the Forest reserve.

The Atiwa Range Forest Reserve measuring 23,663 is part of an ecosystem known as the Upper Guinea Forest. It is classified as a Global Significant Biodiversity Area but the forest is under threat by human activities such as illegal mining, farming, poaching and lumbering.

The research team from Presbyterian University College, Ghana (PUCG) with funding from Critical Ecosystems Partnership Fund were in the forest as part of the implementation of a 16 months project on Conservation of endangered Primate Species in three Forest Reserves in Ghana namely, Atiwa, Cape three Points and Tano Forest reserves.

Dr. Edward Wiafe, Project Coordinator also the Dean of the Faculty of Development Studies and Education of the PUC, Ghana, said the empty cartridges identified are evidence of illegal hunting and poaching ongoing with impunity in the Atiwa Forest Reserve annihilating wildlife species including endangered primate species.

“We walked about 250 kilometers in the reserve and we collected about 50,000 empty cartridges. This indicate that hunting is going on uncontrolled in Atiwa Forest and many hunters-those that are natives and those that are coming from elsewhere are in the reserve .The level of protection is very low ”

Speaking to Starr News ,at a sensitization workshop for Teachers in communities around the Atiwa Forest Reserve ,Dr.Wiafe stated that ,there is estimated 500 to 1000 hunters operating illegally in the Atiwa Forest Reserve ,a situation he describes as worrying .

“There is estimated 500 to 1000 hunters operating without regulation in the Forest and this is worrying. They are wiping out the wildlife species So we are adding our voice to AROCHA International on the need to convert the place to National park where protection staff will be employed and wildlife protection exercise could go on,” Dr.Wiafe opined.

He enjoined participants of the workshop to be agents of conservation in their schools and communities to ensure a paradigm shift towards conservation of Wildlife .

Mac Elikem Nutsuakor, a Research Assistant at KNUST wants all stakeholders to join hands to end depletion of wildlife species and destruction of habitats in Ghana .

He said flora and fauna are very critical to human survival therefore its extinction will negatively affect human life.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah