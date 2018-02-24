UN recalls Ghana Police unit over sexual abuse allegations

Ghanaian Police unit working with the United Nations in South Sudan has been recalled following allegations of sexual harassment involving officers.

A statement by the UN said the Ghanaian authorities have been hinted of the alleged misconduct are investigations are underway. The 46 contingent is to return to the capital Juba.

“The information received indicates that some members of the FPU (Formed Police Unit) allegedly engaged in transactional sex. This is a clear breach of the U.N. and UNMISS Code of Conduct which prohibits sexual relationships with vulnerable individuals, including all beneficiaries of assistance,” the UN statement said.

It added: “UNMISS has informed U.N. headquarters in New York of the allegations, which in turn notified the Member State that the matter was being investigated by the United Nations. There is no indication that this behaviour is more widespread within the Mission.”

South Sudan, which won independence from Sudan in 2011, descended into civil war in 2013 months after President Salva Kiir fired his deputy Riek Machar. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and a third of the population have fled their homes.

The United Nations has six civilian protection sites across the country, housing some 204,501 people.

UNMISS comprises over 17,000 peacekeeping personnel including 13,000 soldiers and 1500 police officers.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com