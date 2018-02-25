NPP primaries: Abura-Asebu Women Organiser dies soon after winning

Tragedy has hit the New Patriotic Party in the Central region as the Women Organiser-Elect for the Abura-Asebu Kwamankese constituency passed on moments after being sworn into office Saturday.

The deceased, Elizabeth Gaizie, who stood unopposed complained of dizziness moments after her swearing in and was ushered unto her seat to relax only for her to die in the chair.

Supporters who thought she was relaxing were left shocked as she had grown cold during the dying embers of the conference.

Efforts to get her medical support proved futile as doctors declared her dead on arrival .

The body of the women organiser who was loved by many for her commitment to the New Patriotic Party, not only in her constituency but the region as a whole, has been body deposited at the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital for autopsy .

The deceased who was 57 years is survived by five children made up of two males and three females.

Her husband who is also late was a Member of Parliament for the area between 2004-2008 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Tributes have since been pouring in for her as her infectious dedication and commitment to the party was cherished by all.

Speaking in an interview with Starr News’ Central regional correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheanfour, a former constituency chairman for the constituency Kingsley Kofi Karikari Bonzie described the late Elizabeth Gaizie as among the most experienced politicians in the area; having already served two terms unopposed as the women organiser for the party in the constituency.

Mr. Karikari Bonzie who is also the central regional second vice chairman indicated that the party has really lost a stalwart whose impact was felt not within the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency but the region as whole.

“She was a rare mother who cooked for us and advised us and readily assisted the party anytime her services were needed. We have indeed lost a great mother and party stalwart, ” he added .

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kwaku Baah-Acheanfour