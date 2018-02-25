NPP Primaries: New Juaben South executives booted out 

All incumbent constituency Executives in New Juaben South constituency of the Eastern Region lost their positions in the New Patriotic Party constituency primaries held Saturday.

566 delegates voted in the elections. With the exception of the 1st Vice Chairman, Benjamin Asante, Secretary, Isaac Adjabeng and Treasurer, Silas Kwabena Agyekum, who retained their positions, all other executives lost.

The incumbent constituency Chairman, Michael Oteng Adu lost to Kwame Boamah Dwira after polling 258 votes as against 308 secured by his contender.

The Constituency Organizer, Raphael Obeng Manu,standing trial together with three others at the Koforidua Circuit Court “B” for allegedly robbing the Constituency Secretary also lost his position to Abubakar Alhassan popularly known as Bewasa who polled 352 votes as against 210 secured by the incumbent.

The New Juaben South election was one of the hot spots in the region due to controversies and the confusion that characterized the electoral process.

The election was divided along the factions of the CEO of Ghana Free Zones Board(GFZB) Michael Okyere Baafi and the incumbent MP, Dr Mark Asibe Yeboah.

Political analysts in the region say most candidates who have won the election from polling station to Constituency are aligns of the CEO of GFZB hence he is likely to defeat the incumbent MP Dr. Mark Asibe Yeboah during the parliamentary primaries having lost to him in 2015.

Bellow are the full results of New Juaben South constituency primaries.

Chairman

Oteng Adu -258

Kwame Boamah Dwira -308

1st Vice Chairman

Michael Boah Sarpong -262

Benjamin Oduro Asante -306

2nd vice chairman

Jones Agyei -355

Eric Ofosu Boateng -206

Secretary

Adade John- 84

Isaac Adjabeng -317

Osei Kofi -168

Assistant Secretary .

Alexander Boateng-234

Irene Aalou Dormeh -264

Diabene Andrews -68

Treasure

Silas Kwabena Agyekum-352

Rose Addo-213

Organizer

Abubakar Alhassan -352

Raphael Obeng Manu-210

Women Organizer

Matilda Botwe – 190

Hilda Amoah Boateng -377

Youth Organizer

Samuel Yeboah Gyimah-97

Ernest Ansong Boateng -192

Louis Appiah – 276

