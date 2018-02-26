Bollywood star Sridevi Kapoor ‘drowned in hotel bath’

Superstar Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor died of accidental drowning, a Dubai post-mortem report has said.

The 54-year-old actress, known simply as Sridevi, drowned in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness, it says.

It had earlier been reported that she died of cardiac arrest on Saturday while at a family wedding in Dubai.

Bollywood stars, sporting giants and leading politicians have reacted with shock to her death.

The media arm of the Dubai government said the post-mortem analysis had been completed and the cause of death ascertained.

The case has been passed to the Dubai Public Prosecution for what officials said were “regular legal procedures”.

The post-mortem report has been released by Dubai police to Sridevi’s family and the Indian consulate, the Gulf News says.

The paper said the report could mean a delay to the repatriation of the body. It had been expected to be flown home on Monday.

Crowds have gathered outside Sridevi’s home in Mumbai to pay their last respects ahead of a cremation.

The Dubai government tweet did not reveal the results of any toxicology tests.

The full post-mortem report has not yet been made public and will be expected to explain how the original report of cardiac arrest and the listing of “accidental drowning” are linked.

The actress had been in the United Arab Emirates to attend the wedding of her nephew, Mohit Marwah. Few details had been given about the case prior to Monday’s release of the cause of death.

