Fabin will fail at Kotoko – JE Sarpong

A former coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, J.E Sarpong has predicted disaster for newly appointed coach of the club Paa Kwesi Fabin.

According to Sarpong, the former Black Starlets coach will fail at Kotoko if the status quo does not change.

Fabin signed a one year contract to take charge of the porcupine warriors ahead of the 2017/18 season. He replaces Steve Pollack who was sacked last week.

Fabin is re-joining the club after a 3-year stint between 2009 and 2012 with the Kumasi based club.

He has been tasked to build a winsome squad to challenge for laurels .But JE Sarpong says the former Heart of Lions trainer will not succeed at the club.

“Let’s see how he can propel the team to greater heights because some of the players owe allegiance to Pollack.

“Forget about the fact that he has coached the under 17, he will divide the team because some also owe allegiance to Akapo Patron – the assistant coach -,” he told Starr Sports adding “he [Patron] should have been given the job because when he was playing for Kotoko, where was Paa Kwesi Fabin.

“You see we are not doing anything right in this country from Zoomlion to Trotro drivers, nothing is going correct for anybody in this country,” Coach Sarpong said.

