Pack out Vanderpuije, others to save NDC – Rawlings

Former President of Ghana and founder of the National Democratic Congress, Jerry John Rawlings has urged the party to clear people like Nii Lantey Vanderpuije to help restore the party’s image.

The former President who has expressed anger over the comments by the Odododiodoo MP that the NDC will free the convicted former national coordinator of GYEEDA said “if the quest for political power is to release wrongdoers from prison, then the NDC is laying its own foundation to remain in opposition for a long long time.”

Hon. Vanderpuije suggested in an interview that the NDC will “bring Abuga Pele out” when it wins the 2020 general elections.

Abuga Pele and Philip Assibit are serving 6 and 12 years jail terms respectively for causing financial loss to the state.

The court presided over by Justice Afua Serwaa Asare Botwe found both accused persons guilty of all the nineteen counts leveled against them by the prosecution.

But in a strongly-worded statement, the former military leader said “fortunately, this kind of talk belongs to a handful of people in the NDC leadership who have gained power and influence they do not deserve and the sooner they are packed off, the better for the NDC and this country.

“Obviously, the corruption by some of those who were in office, resulting in a humiliating defeat in the last election does not appear to have affected their conscience and reasoning in any way.”

Below is the full statement:

POLITICAL POWER NOT FOR FREEING THE GUILTY

The NDC needs to regain its moral compass. A party born out of the explosive circumstances of our past should not find herself so HIGH on the scale of corruption. Just as the negative elements in various parties are networking to protect their misdeeds, so also must the positive minded personalities and supporters in the various parties also network to contain and keep such elements from political power.

While the current circumstances favour patriotic forces the most, the unpatriotic elements are more bent on collaborating and exploiting the constitutional climate. Let’s make changes for the better. Clear the bad and retain the good. Bring on board other patriots.

