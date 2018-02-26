Re: Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO accused of buying stolen items

On February 22, 2018, we published a story with the headline: “Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO accused of buying stolen items.”

The story was based on an interview our Northern regional reporter had with one of the indicted officials Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, the pathologist at the TTH.

Dr. Ibrahim alleged in the said interview that he was convinced to buy some of the stolen items of the hospital because the CEO had allegedly bought some for his private clinic.

Our checks indicate that the Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital Dr. David Kolbilla was cleared of any involvement by the prime suspect Kumbeiri Thomas when he was arrested.

We deeply regret the reputational damage the publication may have caused the CEO of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Editor

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM