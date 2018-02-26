Video: Ghana’s Chief protocol officer snubbed at US governors’ summit

Ghana’s director of State protocol Hassan Ahmed suffered a humiliating protocol blip after he appeared to have been snubbed by a US announcer during the US governors’ summit Saturday which had the Ghanaian President as guest speaker.

Ambassador Ahmed who was ushering President Akufo-Addo to the podium after he was invited to speak stretched his hand to greet the announcer but was ignored repeatedly, a video of the incident has shown.

The announcer after ignoring the protocol chief gleefully went ahead to exchange pleasantries with the Ghanaian leader.

The NGA

The National Governors Association (NGA) is the bipartisan organization of the nation’s governors. Through NGA, governors share best practices, speak with a collective voice on national policy and develop innovative solutions that improve state government and support the principles of federalism. Founded in 1908, the National Governors Association (NGA) is the collective voice of the nation’s governors and one of Washington, D.C.’s most respected public policy organizations.

Its members are the governors of the 55 states, territories and commonwealths. NGA provides governors and their senior staff members with services that range from representing states on Capitol Hill and before the Administration on key federal issues to developing and implementing innovative solutions to public policy challenges through the NGA Center for Best Practices.

NGA also provides management and technical assistance to both new and incumbent governors. Through NGA, governors identify priority issues and deal collectively with matters of public policy and governance at the state and national levels. NGA Global creates opportunities for governors to convene and collaborate with their counterparts across the globe, including heads of state, global thought leaders and foreign executives. The time for governors to take a leadership role in international engagement is now. Across the U.S., governors are focused on creating mutually beneficial international partnerships to strengthen their economies and ensure their states are internationally competitive. 2018 is the year governors go global.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com