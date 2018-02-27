Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah handed official residence

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has praised government’s decision to provide him with an official residence.

The Sports ministry on Tuesday presented keys to the three bedroom house located at the Airport residential area to Appiah.

The move brings to an end the era where government had to spend huge sums of money on hotel accommodation for coaches of the Black Stars.

Coach Appiah who thanked the Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah for the gesture believes all national team coaches will also benefit from the initiative in the future.

“I believe that for a nation to be paying for coaches to be staying in hotels is not worth it. It is only prudent that we get a permanent place for a national team coach and I must say I am really pleased,” he told Starr Sports.

“I hope that in the future not only me but all national team coaches will be given permanent accommodation.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM