Industrial area robbery: We’ll arrest Culprits – Police Commander

The Police has vowed to arrest and punish all the culprits in the ghastly armed robbery at Industrial area in Accra.

At least two persons are in critical conditions as 10 armed robbers stormed Royal Motors at the Industrial Area in Accra Tuesday.

The robbers made away with at least GH¢8000 of the company’s sales, having followed a bullion van which had arrived at the premises to receive the previous day’s sales.

They also snatched a car and bolted with the money plus the CCTV recording unit belonging to the company

Speaking to Starr News on the incident, the Greater regional Police commander COP Alex Mensah said they are doing all they can to track down the culprits and subject them to the full rigour of the law.

“We are trailing these guys. We have footages of them and we have put our informants around, and very soon we know definitely we will get them.

“They can run. But let me assure the public that they cannot hide forever. We will get them,” he declared.

Some suspects are already being held by the police helping with investigations COP Mensah said.

