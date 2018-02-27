Respect Gays and lesbians – CHRAJ Director

The Western Regional Director of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, (CHRAJ), Naana Amuah Sekyi is calling on Ghanaians to be mindful of the rights of gays and lesbians.

According to her, the Commission is always open to protecting gays and lesbians when their rights are violated.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Empire News, Amuah Sekyi said the traditions of Ghanaians and the religious beliefs does not provide for the accommodation of the rights of gays and lesbians in the country.

“As Ghanaians are traditions are against it and as Ghanaians no matter how educated you are…our tradition still run deeply within us so I think it is going to take a long time. But we at CHRAJ, we really don’t care whether you are black or white or blue because we are talking about discrimination…what we care about is that you are a human being created in God’s image and your right should be protected.”

Amuah Sekyi added that gays and lesbians can file any complaint of abuse of their rights without reporting physically at the offices of the Commission adding that there is a community of gays and lesbians in Sekondi /Takoradi as well as in the Western Region.

She, however, added that there was no such complaint in 2017.

CHRAJ has 10 offices in the Western region and look into property right related cases, children rights, economic cultural and social rights, corruption cases amongst others which can be filed and investigated at no cost to the complainant.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM