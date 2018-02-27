Usain Bolt joins celeb football match at Old Trafford

© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.
Usain Bolt will finally make his footballing debut at Old Trafford.
The eight-time Olympic gold medallist will captain a team of celebrities and footballers for the Soccer Aid match on 10 June.
“It’s my dream to make it as a professional footballer. To play against some of football’s biggest legends is going to be remarkable,” the Jamaican sprinter said.
Robbie Williams will captain rivals England for the Unicef match.
Usain has spoken previously about wanting to get into professional football after retiring from athletics last year.
And over the weekend he put out a cheeky tweet – which led to much speculation – hinting he’d been signed to a club.
Source: BBC